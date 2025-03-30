QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Releases Earnings Results

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

