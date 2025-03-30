Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,989 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.75. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

