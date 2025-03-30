Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 34,994 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 321,160 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 249,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,215,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.06 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

