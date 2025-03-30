Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stride worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Stride by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stride by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $126.16 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.