Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $43.83 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

