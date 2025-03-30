ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 1,795,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,059,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.
ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ
About ProShares Short QQQ
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
