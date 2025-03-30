ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 1,795,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,059,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

About ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 455,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 336,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,230.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 260,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 179,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

