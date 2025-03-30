Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Ford Motor, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, manage, or invest in properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial assets. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the real estate market, often through companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs), without the need to purchase physical property directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,289,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,860,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,535,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,519,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $312.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

