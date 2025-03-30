Promising Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, production, refining, or distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are influenced by global oil prices, economic cycles, and geopolitical events, making them an important yet sometimes volatile segment of the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $31.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $950.30 and a 200-day moving average of $984.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,318. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

See Also