Promising Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 27th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that generate power from renewable sources, such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric energy, or that develop technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. These stocks are often favored by investors who prioritize sustainable and environmentally responsible practices in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 1,509,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 106,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

