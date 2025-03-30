Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – March 29th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide remote data storage services through secure, scalable, and accessible internet-connected solutions. These stocks represent an investment in firms that cater to the growing demand for cloud computing and data management, making them attractive as digital infrastructure needs expand across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,217. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,988. The stock has a market cap of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Featured Stories