Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 110,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.