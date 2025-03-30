Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,973 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

