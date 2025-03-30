Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 232,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 611,400 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,952,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 799,001 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

