Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,724 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 204.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.85.

Adobe Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

