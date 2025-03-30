Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (JULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JULH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 4,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39.
About Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF
