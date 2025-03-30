PotCoin (POT) Trading 16.9% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $3,468.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,975,577 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000,000 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

