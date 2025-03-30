Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $34.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $34,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

