Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 187.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 193,453 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after purchasing an additional 177,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

