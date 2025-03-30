Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303,636 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

