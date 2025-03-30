Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,532 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.