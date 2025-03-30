Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluri

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluri stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pluri worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluri Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Pluri has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 2,778.13% and a negative net margin of 3,551.49%.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

