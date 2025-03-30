Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HNW opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

