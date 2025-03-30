Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HNW opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $12.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
