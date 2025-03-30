Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 27,546 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.58% of MakeMyTrip worth $71,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,916 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $97,833,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $60,465,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

