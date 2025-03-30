Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $56.08 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,544 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.77% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

