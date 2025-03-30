Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $229,098,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.55. The company has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.