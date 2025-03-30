Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 732 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

