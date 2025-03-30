Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

