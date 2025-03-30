Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

