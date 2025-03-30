Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

