Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $187.44 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

