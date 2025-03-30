Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

