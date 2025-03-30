Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Peruvian Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 218,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,276. Peruvian Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

