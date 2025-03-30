PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Issues Earnings Results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.33% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $4.33 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

