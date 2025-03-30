Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,554. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.