Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Patriot Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.