Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

Walmart, AZEK, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to the shares of companies that specialize in producing goods or providing services related to outdoor recreation and leisure. These may include companies involved in manufacturing outdoor apparel, sporting goods, camping equipment, or recreational vehicles, and they often benefit from trends in consumer interest in health, adventure, and environmental engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 8,717,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,973. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day moving average is $257.53. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

