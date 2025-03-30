OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 297,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.