Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
