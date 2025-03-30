Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

