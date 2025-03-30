Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 26,078 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,078 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $510,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.01 and a 200-day moving average of $288.34.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.