Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,626,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $181,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30,487.1% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

