Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 678.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

