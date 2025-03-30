Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

