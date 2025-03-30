Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

