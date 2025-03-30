Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK opened at $364.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

