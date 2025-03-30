Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

