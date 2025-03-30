Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 375.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Sony Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.