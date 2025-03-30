OpenBlox Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $92,288.83 and approximately $12,361.55 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

