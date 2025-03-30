ONUS (ONUS) Price Down 14.2% This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $751,356.59 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 96,017,685 coins and its circulating supply is 36,017,685 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,200,088.347526 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.50082362 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,062,849.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

