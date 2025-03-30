Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

