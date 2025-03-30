Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

